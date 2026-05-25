Tinubu doubles down on reforms as 2027 race begins

Officially endorsed for a second term, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leaning heavily on his economic record, defending painful reforms even as soaring living costs continue to test public patience.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Sunday defended his economic reforms as he formally secured his party’s endorsement for the 2027 presidential election, arguing that current hardship is the price of rebuilding Africa’s largest economy.

Speaking in Abuja after being named candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu acknowledged the growing frustration of millions of Nigerians struggling with inflation and rising living costs, while insisting his government remained committed to long-term recovery.

“Many Nigerians still struggle with rising costs and economic adjustment. We do not dismiss these concerns,” Tinubu said. “We understand them and govern not in comfort but in reality with honesty and action.”

Economic reforms praised abroad, criticised at home

Since taking office in 2023, Tinubu has introduced a series of reforms aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s economy and reassuring international investors.

His administration removed costly fuel subsidies, liberalised the naira and pushed fiscal reforms designed to improve public finances.

International financial institutions and investors have broadly welcomed the measures. But for many ordinary Nigerians, the reforms have translated into painful increases in daily expenses.

Inflation climbed to around 30 percent in 2024 and remained near 15 percent in early 2026, while fuel prices have quadrupled over the past four years.

According to the World Bank, around 60 percent of Nigerians now live in poverty — an increase since Tinubu entered office.

Tinubu asks Nigerians for patience

Despite mounting criticism, Tinubu defended the reforms as necessary sacrifices to secure future prosperity.

“We are not made for easy roads,” the president said. “We are paying the price now for prosperity and a better life to our children yet unborn.”

The 74-year-old leader has long signalled his intention to seek a second term. His nomination was widely expected after a largely symbolic APC primary process in which he faced only one little-known challenger.

The ruling party now controls 31 of Nigeria’s 36 states, strengthened by a wave of defections from opposition ranks.

Opposition faces uphill battle

Tinubu heads into the 2027 race as the clear frontrunner, with bookmakers and political analysts viewing the APC’s organisational strength as a major advantage.

Meanwhile, opposition parties remain fragmented and weakened by internal divisions.

Several opposition groups are expected to hold primaries in the coming days to select candidates capable of challenging the president in January.

But with living costs continuing to dominate public concerns, the election is increasingly shaping up as a referendum on Tinubu’s economic record — and on whether Nigerians believe the hardship of today will eventually deliver the prosperity he promises.