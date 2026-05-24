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Morocco's Royal Air Maroc suspends 12 routes, citing rising cost of fuel

Jet fuel is transported by tank trucks to aircrafts at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, when airlines fear a kerosene shortage due to the war in Iran, April 27, 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Morocco

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc says it’s suspending 12 routes to several African and European destinations due to the rising price of kerosene.

The company also cited a slowdown in demand on certain international routes, prompting the group to temporarily adjust its network.

Affected routes include those from the airline’s Casablanca hub to Kinshasa, Brazzaville, Yaounde and Libreville.

Flights from Marrakech to Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Brussels are also on hold. So are those from Tangier to Malaga and Barcelona.

The company said the suspensions are provisional and will be reassessed according to fuel prices and market demand.

Disruptions to international shipping due to the US-Israel war against Iran have seen kerosene prices soar. One of the biggest cost for airlines, sudden fluctuations in the cost of fuel can quickly affect profitability, particularly on routes facing weaker demand.

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