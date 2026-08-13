Cameroon defeat Morocco 3-1 to reach Women’s AFCON final

Cameroon are through to the Women’s AFCON final after a dramatic penalty shootout against hosts Morocco. The two sides couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, with Morocco missing a huge chance to seal the win when Fatima Tagnaout saw her penalty saved in the 118th minute.

Then came the shootout. Morocco had won their previous two AFCON semi-finals on penalties. Cameroon, meanwhile, had lost all three of their previous shootouts.

But this time, history changed. Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina was the hero. After denying Tagnaout in extra time, she saved three penalties in the shootout.

Cameroon won 3–1, with Maéva Nyadjou converting the decisive kick. The Indomitable Lionesses are heading to their fourth Women’s AFCON final, after previous appearances in 2004, 2014 and 2016.

They’ll face Malawi, who have reached the final for the first time. For Morocco, another continental final on home soil has slipped away.