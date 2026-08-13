Meet the main contenders in Zambia's presidential vote

An incumbent, two former ministers and a veteran journalist are among 14 candidates vying to become Zambia's president in an election Thursday.

Only two are widely seen as serious contenders for State House. Here is a look at the leading hopefuls:

Hakainde Hichilema

The 64-year-old known as "HH" won Zambia's top job in 2021 on his sixth attempt, unseating longtime rival Edgar Lungu in a landslide after years as the country's leading opposition figure.

He rode a wave of public anger over a struggling economy and took office with Zambia reeling from a sovereign debt default.

Hichilema is widely expected to win a second term after steering the copper-rich nation through a debt restructuring and economic recovery, although many Zambians say they have yet to feel the benefits as the high cost of living continues to bite.

On the campaign trail, he embraced the youth catchphrase "Salt Sana" -- or "more salt" -- urging voters to "add more flavour" by re-electing him for a second and final five-year term.

A wealthy businessman, Hichilema has sought to soften his image by highlighting his humble roots, describing himself as a former "cattle boy".

Born into a poor family in southern Zambia, he says he went to school barefoot before earning a scholarship to the University of Zambia, where he studied economics and business administration. He later completed an MBA at Britain's University of Birmingham.

He went on to build a fortune with interests in finance, ranching, property, healthcare and tourism before taking over the leadership of the United Party for National Development (UPND) in 2006.

In 2017, he spent four months in a maximum-security prison on treason charges after allegedly refusing to give way to Lungu's presidential motorcade. The charges were later dropped.

Critics, including Human Rights Watch, say Hichilema has become increasingly intolerant of dissent, pointing to the treatment of opposition figures, journalists and activists. His government rejects the accusations.

Brian Mundubile

A lawyer by profession, Mundubile became the main opposition challenger after a fractured anti-government camp rallied around him through the Tonse Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties seeking to defeat Hichilema.

The 55-year-old was a close ally of the late Lungu and served as a minister in his administration.

A veteran lawmaker for northern Zambia's Mporokoso constituency, Mundubile became leader of the opposition in parliament after Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF) lost power.

He has cast himself as a champion of ordinary Zambians struggling with high living costs, accusing Hichilema's government of focusing on economic reforms while failing to help families.

His path to the ballot was shaped by turmoil within the opposition following Lungu's death in 2025. Mundubile emerged as the Tonse Alliance candidate after a contested selection process that exposed deep divisions among the former ruling party's allies.

He faces the challenge of winning back voters disillusioned with the Lungu era.

While "he has been running a spirited campaign and drawing large crowds", the key test will be whether Mundubile can convert voter discontent into support, especially among young people, Joseph Siegle, director of research at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies told AFP.

Mundubile's running mate is Makebi Zulu, 44, a former PF lawmaker who also serves as spokesperson for Lungu's family.

Harry Kalaba

The former foreign minister under Lungu is making his second bid for Zambia's presidency as leader of the Citizens First party.

The 50-year-old broke with the PF government in 2019, accusing it of corruption and poor governance, and has since tried to position himself as a fresh opposition voice.

The father-of-three finished third in the 2021 election with less than one percent of the vote.