Colombia: "scene of horror" as Pereira rescuers search rubble

The quake, the strongest recorded in Colombia this century, has killed 265 people, injured more than 3,500 and left nearly 500 missing, according to local authorities. Since 10 August, rescue teams have repeatedly used sniffer dogs and called for silence at damaged sites as relatives wait nearby for news of loved ones As the crucial first 72 hours passed, rescue workers and volunteers continued searching through the rubble in Pereira’s worst-hit areas. They described "scene of horror", with families watching as bodies were recovered after days trapped beneath the debris. The disaster has brought parts of the city to a standstill, leaving many residents in shock.