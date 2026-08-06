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Real Madrid agree deal worth up to €140m for Yan Diomande

Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande (11) runs during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have agreed a club-record fee of €140 million with RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande, while also moving to secure Vinícius Júnior’s future with an improved contract offer.

After several weeks of talks, the Diomande deal was struck on Wednesday afternoon, with Paris Saint-Germain dropping out of the race.

Madrid are set to pay an initial €125 million, plus €10 million in add-ons, a total that would surpass the fee they paid Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

The 19-year-old joined Leipzig from Leganés last summer and has since emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young forwards.

He is expected to sign a contract through 2031 and would become the most expensive African player in history. Leganés are also due a five per cent sell-on fee.

Diomande was pictured arriving at Leipzig’s pre-season camp in Austria on Wednesday, and his move appears to be close to completion.

Meanwhile, Madrid remain confident of keeping Vinícius in the Spanish capital.

The Brazilian and his representatives, Roc Nation, held talks with club officials on Wednesday over a contract extension, with Arsenal still watching closely if he decides to leave.

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