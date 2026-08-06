Ebola crisis deepens in DR Congo as cases surge in hotspots

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is accelerating, with health officials warning that cases are doubling in some of the hardest-hit areas.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with President Félix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, marking his second visit to the country since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.

Tedros, accompanied by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General Jean Kaseya, said the situation remains deeply concerning as transmission continues to rise.

According to Congo’s Ministry of Health, the outbreak has now recorded 3,874 confirmed cases and 1,751 deaths.

The United States announced an additional 242 million dollars in funding for emergency Ebola response, preparedness, and humanitarian support across the region.

This outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has become the second-largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded and the fastest-spreading in Congo’s history. With no approved vaccine or treatment for this strain, health authorities are racing to contain the virus and prevent further loss of life.