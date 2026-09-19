Student pilot and flight instructor killed in Kenya plane crash near wind turbines

A student pilot and flight instructor were killed Friday when their small aircraft crashed during a training flight in southern Kenya, police said.

The aircraft went down near wind turbines in Kipeto, a hilly area of Kajiado County southwest of Nairobi, according to Kajiado West police commander Maureen Kuto. Neither victim was immediately identified.

Video from the scene showed the aircraft broken into several large sections in a dry field. Red-and-white tape marked off the site as personnel in reflective jackets worked near the debris. Dozens of uniformed schoolchildren gathered near the crash site to witness the aftermath.

"We are really shocked because this crash happened next to the school,” said Duncan Akaranga, a resident whose child attends a school in the area. He said the area has several schools and many students, and the crash could have caused a far greater tragedy.

Witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press said heavy morning mist in the area had reduced visibility.