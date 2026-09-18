Madagascar tourist arrivals grow despite instability

Despite the instability created by the removal of President Andriy Rajoelina, tourist arrivals in Madagascar have jumped 5% in 2026.

The Indian Ocean island nation recorded nearly 150,000 arrivals in the first half of 2026, a ministry of tourism official told French broadcaster RFI.

Last October, Air France resumed flights to Madagscar after suspending them at the height of student-led protests which removed Rajoelina. The carrier operates six weekly flights to Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital.

Army colonel Michael Randrianirina who seized power from Rajoelina has vowed a return to civilian rule in two years.