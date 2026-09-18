Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Madagascar tourist arrivals grow despite instability

A street vendor blows soap bubbles to attract customers in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on November 22, 2010   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2010 AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Tourism

Despite the instability created by the removal of President Andriy Rajoelina, tourist arrivals in Madagascar have jumped 5% in 2026.

The Indian Ocean island nation recorded nearly 150,000 arrivals in the first half of 2026, a ministry of tourism official told French broadcaster RFI.

Last October, Air France resumed flights to Madagscar after suspending them at the height of student-led protests which removed Rajoelina. The carrier operates six weekly flights to Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital.

Army colonel Michael Randrianirina who seized power from Rajoelina has vowed a return to civilian rule in two years.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..