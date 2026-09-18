Teleperformance Kenya faces allegations over workers’ rights

French multinational Teleperformance is facing allegations over working conditions and workers’ rights at its Kenyan operations.

The French CGT union and two Kenyan civil society organisations have formally put the company’s parent group on notice, accusing it of failing to adequately protect workers from rights violations.

The groups allege that some foreign employees are recruited under questionable immigration arrangements, with workers reportedly presented to authorities as trainees rather than employees.

They also accuse the company of providing workers with prepared statements to use during immigration questioning.

Another concern involves content moderators, who the organisations say can be exposed to violent and disturbing material for more than eight hours a day.

The groups are demanding that Teleperformance strengthen its safeguards under France’s corporate duty-of-vigilance law.

The company has three months to engage in mediation. If no agreement is reached, the organisations say they could take the case to a French court.