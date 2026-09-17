Guinea media regulator warns France 24 over description of president

Guinea's media regulator has issued a formal warning to French broadcaster France 24, accusing it of using an inappropriate term to describe President Mamady Doumbouya.

The High Authority for Communication said the channel had "deliberately" referred to Doumbouya as a "putschist president" during a September 14 broadcast.

Doumbouya seized power in a 2021 military coup before being elected president in December 2025 in a vote that was held without significant opposition.

The regulator said France 24 had ignored what it called the president's legitimacy from the ballot box, and ordered the broadcaster to make editorial corrections across its digital platforms.

The HAC warned it could impose sanctions if the channel repeats what it described as the offence.

France 24 had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The regulator also withdrew the press accreditation of a Jeune Afrique correspondent, accusing him of professional misconduct.

Since Doumbouya took power, authorities have dissolved political parties, banned protests and restricted dissent, while internet and social media access has also been limited at times.