War in Ukraine: Odesa and Sumy suffer fires and casualties in new Russian attacks

In Odesa, a drone attack after midday killed one man and set garages ablaze, damaging nearby homes and cars. A second strike later hit a 19-storey apartment building, injuring three people, including a child. Footage from the State Emergency Service showed firefighters tackling burning debris and working around damaged buildings. In Sumy, guided aerial bombs struck the Kovpakivskyi and Zarichnyi districts, hitting residential and industrial areas. Authorities initially said six people had been injured, including a 14-year-old girl, while two homes were destroyed, 10 damaged and an educational facility hit. A later update put the toll at one dead and nine injured, including two children. Emergency crews searched the wreckage, extinguished fires and cleared damaged areas. The attacks are part of Russia’s continuing strikes on Ukrainian cities, with further casualties and damage reported elsewhere.