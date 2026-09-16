Edouard Mendy set to retire from Senegal duty after 59 caps

After 59 appearances for Senegal, Edouard Mendy could be saying goodbye to international football. According to Senegalese outlet Taggat, the 34-year-old goalkeeper has reportedly told incoming head coach Patrick Vieira that he intends to retire from international duty.

Mendy has been a key figure for the Lions of Teranga since making his debut in November 2018. He was part of Senegal’s historic Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2021 and represented the team at this summer’s World Cup.

His final appearance reportedly came against Norway, where Senegal suffered a 3–2 defeat. Mendy was forced off with an injury during the match, with Mory Diaw taking his place.

Diaw went on to play the remaining matches of the tournament, including Senegal’s last-16 defeat to Belgium, also ending 3–2.

With Mendy potentially stepping away, Diaw could now be in line to take over as Senegal’s first-choice goalkeeper as Patrick Vieira prepares to begin his new role.