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Samuel Eto’o rejects embezzlement allegations, calls claims smear campaign

Samuel Eto'o salutes Sampdoria supporters at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Palermo, in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015   -  
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Copyright 2015 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Samuel Eto'o

Cameroon football chief Samuel Eto’o has rejected embezzlement allegations, calling the claims mere smear campaigns.

Eto’o is facing allegations over more than 560,000 euros in payments reportedly made by Russia after a friendly match between the two countries in October 2023.

According to The Times, the money was transferred to a personal account belonging to Eto’o, who is also president of Cameroon’s football federation. Former federation officials say they cannot find accounting or banking records showing that the funds were later transferred to the federation.

The officials reportedly referred the matter to FIFA’s ethics committee more than a year ago, but say they have received no response. FIFA denies any political influence over its judicial bodies, while Cameroon’s football federation has not commented.

Eto’o has rejected the accusations. In a statement posted on Facebook, he said the allegations emerged after he spoke out to defend Cameroon’s interests and those of Africa.

He accused his critics of repeating the same talking points through journalists he described as being aligned with them. Eto’o said the attacks illustrated what he called the campaign he has been denouncing.

The former Barcelona player also said Africans should be free to express their views, defend their convictions and refuse to remain silent. He added that African football has the right to defend its interests and make its own decisions.

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