Analyst says Algeria-UAE rift reflects wider Sahel dispute

Smail Debeche, a professor of international relations at the University of Algiers III, said the decision by Morocco to sever ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a reaction to what he described as Dubai's actions against Algiers on the regional level, including in Africa's Sahel region and Libya.

“There is no doubt that the severing of diplomatic relations is a reaction to the United Arab Emirates’ actions against Algeria at the regional level, in the Sahel countries, in Libya and elsewhere, including, most recently, the media campaign waged by the UAE, which reflects unfriendly relations in its coverage of the wildfires that occurred in Algeria,” Debeche said.

Algeria announced Thursday that it was severing diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, according to a Foreign Ministry statement reported by state media.

The ministry did not give a single, specific reason for the decision but cited what it described as “provocative and hostile actions” by the UAE, as well as “regrettable and unjustified behavior.”

The statement said Algeria had exhausted all efforts to preserve bilateral relations before deciding to cut diplomatic ties.

The statement was also read on public television and reported by the official APS news agency.

Debeche pointed to a recent UAE media campaign and its coverage of wildfires in Algeria as reflecting unfriendly relations.

He further said the two countries should meet despite the breakdown in relations because they are both members of the Arab League.

“Following the breakdown of relations between Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, it is imperative that the two countries meet, as they are both members of the Arab League. It is necessary for them to meet in an effort to preserve a minimum level of joint Arab cooperation,” he said