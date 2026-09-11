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Anthony Joshua crash driver trial adjourned to November 17

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver in a car crash that injured former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua leaves after a hearing at the court, in Nigeria, Sept. 10, 2026.   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

The trial of Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver involved in the December 2025 crash that injured boxer Anthony Joshua and killed two members of his team, was adjourned Thursday to November 17.

The case, which began in January at a magistrate court in Ogun State, was adjourned from September 10 as proceedings continued over charges arising from the fatal crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The defendant, 46-year-old Adeniyi Kayode, faces charges including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and operating a vehicle without a valid national driver’s license.

Prosecutors allege that Kayode was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the SUV carrying Joshua and his team crashed into a stationary truck.

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, survived injuries he sustained in the December 29 crash and was later discharged.

His personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, were killed.

The crash occurred as the group was traveling to visit Joshua’s father in Ogun State.

Police told the court in earlier proceedings that both vehicles had been removed from the scene before investigators arrived.

Additional sources • AFP

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