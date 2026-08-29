Gaani festival celebrates history of resilient peoples united by shared history

A festive atmosphere fills the streets of Nikki in northern Benin as thousands of people accompany dignitaries clad in ceremonial attire to the main festival square.

These VIPs—including the King of Nikki—are gathering to celebrate Gaani, a traditional festival honoring three peoples: the Baatonou, Waasangari, and Boo.

"The Baatonou, Boo, and Waasangari peoples must first be categorised into two clans," explains Prince Sime, Cultural Mediator for the Royal Court of Nikki.

"There is the Baatonou clan—known as the indigenous Bariba—and the Waasangari clan, a name meaning 'those who came from elsewhere'."

The Baatonu, Boo, and Waasangari peoples—settled across Benin, Togo, and Nigeria—now gather once a year in August to celebrate their collective memory and the resilience shown in past victories, having once been separated by colonisation.

"Back then, there were no national borders; they were united and occupied their territory freely—spanning Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Burkina Faso, and even reaching Ghana," says Sime. "But the colonisers came and—how should I put it—split that unity apart. That is why you see some of the Waasangari in one country and others on the other side."

The Gaani festival allows the three peoples to maintain unity around the monarchy. But each one governs their Kingdom in a unique way, within a clearly defined power-sharing arrangement.

The highlights of the celebration—considered living heritage—remain the horsemen's parade, the sacred drum ritual, and the act of pledging allegiance to the King.

"We can classify the indigenous Bariba alongside the Boo; they are the same people. That is why we speak of the Baatonou and Boo cultural area," Sime told Africanews. "They stand together, whereas the Wassangari are a separate group holding royal political power. Meanwhile, the Boo and Bariba hold administrative power within the Kingdom."

Since its inception in the 16th century, the Gaani festival has attracted visitors from Benin, Niger, Togo, Nigeria, and beyond. The celebration has put Nikki back on the global map and provides an economic boost to Benin’s northern region.

"Personally, I take great pride in this," says Akiilou Bio Madougou, Mayor of Nikki. "It is a source of pride that this jewel has been created to enhance the prestige of the chieftaincy, the monarchy, and the imperial court of Nikki."

Now blending Hausa, Muslim, and animist cultural elements, the Gaani festival showcases resilient peoples to the world—communities present in six different countries yet united by a unique shared history.