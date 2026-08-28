Kenyan police fire teargas to disperse protesting small-scale traders

Police in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Friday fired teargas to disperse small-scale traders, importers, and their supporters protesting against an increase in import duties.

Demonstrators gathered in the city centre saying the measure will raise the cost of bringing goods into the country and hurt small businesses.

Hundreds of shops closed for the protest.

Kenya's Revenue Authority decided to raise the minimum customs valuation benchmark for a 40-foot container of consolidated general cargo by 28 per cent from 20 August.

Businesswoman, Priscal Njuguna, said things started out peacefully.

"We were walking but now the police have used teargas. They are using their power to intimidate us and we are very peaceful, we are going to fight for our rights," she said.

Mobile phone retailer, Simiyu Wanyama, said work has been slow in recent day because of the new tax.

"We are out to fight for our business because the taxes rates are high. The rent has been increased in Nairobi, people have loans. It's become hard to do business," he said.

Small-scale traders who rely on consolidated shipments said the change will increase their import costs and further squeeze already thin profit margins.

They said they will protest every Friday until the Kenya Revenue Authority negotiates with them over the new taxes.

The government agency says the duty increase aims to curb under-declaration and undervaluation ​of imports, which it says disadvantages compliant ⁠businesses and local manufacturers.