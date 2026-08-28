Algeria’s north-east scorched by deadly wildfires, national mourning declared

Algeria is assessing the aftermath of deadly wildfires in the north-east that have killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. Footage filmed by an Instagram user in Agbala village, Jijel province, on 26 August shows flames surrounding a home as firefighters battle to contain the blaze. Separate footage released by Algeria’s Civil Protection Service on 27 August shows firefighters tackling wildfires across Jijel as residents watch flames sweep across a mountainside. In Bordj Tahar, one of the worst-hit areas of Jijel, residents returned to homes and farmland badly damaged by the fires as workers began restoring electricity. Around 400 animals were reportedly killed, while nearby villages including Acherar, Anchid, El Ouadia and Taghrast were also affected. Interior Minister Saïd Sayoud said five people were killed in Jijel, four in Béjaïa and three in Tizi Ouzou. A further 54 people were hospitalised with burns, including six in serious condition. On Thursday, 46 fires were still burning out of 193 recorded across the country in the previous 24 hours, according to Algeria’s civil protection service. Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb travelled to Jijel on 27 August to assess the damage and coordinate the response. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning, with flags to fly at half-mast and cultural and sporting events cancelled.