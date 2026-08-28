Fans welcome Céline Dion outside her Paris hotel as she prepares to launch a 16‑show arena residency

Canadian music superstar Céline Dion has arrived in Paris, around two weeks ahead of the start of her highly anticipated concert residency. A crowd of fans gathered outside the Royal Monceau, where she will stay during her time in the capital. Admirers who saw her described her as “in better shape”, “relaxed” and “as beautiful as ever”, saying they were “very happy” to see her up close. The 58-year-old star waved, blew kisses and briefly stopped to greet the crowd, telling reporters she felt supported and describing Paris as her “second home”. Asked what song she would open the concerts with, Dion kept the choice secret. The Paris residency marks her return to a major concert run after she cancelled her Courage World Tour following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder she revealed publicly in 2022. The concerts will be held at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, formerly known as Paris La Défense Arena, which can accommodate up to 40,000 spectators. Dion last performed in the French capital in 2024, when she sang “Hymne à l’amour” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The 2026-2027 residency will feature 16 shows in September and October, followed by a further 10 concerts in May 2027.