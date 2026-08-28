‘We only tried to save our lives’: Algerians survey wildfire devastation

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Residents of Bordj Tahar village in northeastern Algeria are returning to homes destroyed by wildfires that have killed at least 12 people and injured dozens across the region.

In the aftermath, charred houses, dead livestock and damaged infrastructure tell the story of communities forced to flee as flames swept through the countryside.

Fatiha Boussemaha, resident of Bordj Tahar:

“This house was filled with furniture. Our animals also perished in the fires, such as the sheep and the chickens. Even the dog was completely burned. When the flames broke out, the dog died as well. The house was full of furniture and all sorts of belongings that we had bought and put in here. When the house burned down, we only tried to save our lives.”

The fires have cut off some communities from the outside world, with residents reporting prolonged power and communication outages.

Abdel-Djalil Laouar, resident of Bordj Tahar:

“We are living outside, cut off from the outside world. There is no electricity, no internet, no telephone. Here, we’ve lost all contact with one another, with no internet or phone. The electricity has been out for 24 hours.”

Emergency crews and utility workers are now trying to restore essential services.

Farid Bourbia, national electricity company employee:

“We’ve come today to help residents and restore electricity and lighting in this area. You can see for yourself what the situation is like.”

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared three days of national mourning following the deaths.

The Interior Ministry said five people died in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou, while 54 others were being treated for burns.

Civil protection officials said dozens of fires were still burning on Thursday, after nearly 200 were recorded across the country in a 24-hour period.

Several major roads have also been closed because of the fires.

Wildfires are a recurring summer threat in northern Algeria, but hotter temperatures and prolonged drought linked to climate change are increasing the intensity of such disasters.

Authorities recorded nearly 2,000 fires across Algeria in July alone, underscoring the growing challenge facing communities already vulnerable to extreme heat and dry conditions.