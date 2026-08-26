Thousands gather in Lagos Nigeria to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birth

Thousands of Muslim worshippers filled the streets of Lagos on Tuesday for Eid al-Mawlid, marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad with processions, prayers and religious activities. The celebration also highlighted messages of unity and peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

Participants marched through parts of the city in groups as mosques and Islamic organizations organized Quran recitations, lectures and charity activities.

Eid al-Mawlid is observed by Muslims on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

For worshippers attending the celebrations, the occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the prophet’s teachings and their significance in everyday life.

Calls for unity and tolerance

Ibrahim Bala, a Muslim faithful who took part in the parade, emphasized the importance of religious harmony.

He said Muslims and Christians may follow different faiths but worship the same God, adding that Islam encourages believers to live in unity, respect other religions and view people as equals.

Biola Ayodele said studying the life of Prophet Muhammad had taught her wisdom and offered guidance on how to live as a committed Muslim.

Another worshipper, Muhammad Habib, described the occasion as one of the happiest days of his life.

Celebration amid economic hardship

The festivities come as many households across the country continue to struggle with rising living costs and economic pressures.

Despite those difficulties, worshippers used the occasion to celebrate their faith, strengthen community ties and share messages of peace and solidarity.

The gatherings also provided a moment of joy and reflection at a time when economic challenges continue to weigh heavily on daily life.