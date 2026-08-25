Sudan’s short-stature footballers chase World Cup dream amid war

Sudan’s short-stature football team is battling war, displacement and limited resources as it prepares for a shot at the 2026 World Cup in Morocco. Despite the hardships, the players continue to train in Khartoum, determined to represent their country on the international stage.

The team brings together players from different parts of Sudan, many of whom have been displaced by the conflict. Despite the security challenges and limited facilities, they continue to travel and train together whenever possible.

Soccer expert Mohammed Abdullah praised the players for their perseverance, saying they represent Sudan with the same dedication as any other national team.

The team was officially established and recognized in 2020 through the efforts of volunteers and sports journalists.

Fighting prejudice through football

For player Ibrahim Abdalla, football has been a passion since childhood. But his journey has also been marked by discrimination.

He recalled being prevented from taking part in school tournaments because of his short stature, with others underestimating his ability.

Now, he hopes to prove that those barriers do not define what he can achieve on the pitch.

A second chance at the World Cup

Sudan missed the inaugural World Cup for people of short stature after struggling to secure enough funding and overcome travel difficulties.

The players are now working to overcome similar financial and security obstacles ahead of the second edition of the tournament in Morocco in November 2026.

The competition is expected to feature 24 teams, including defending champions Argentina.

Mohammed Nour Kasha, president of Sudan’s federation for people of short stature, said the players’ determination had given them hope despite the country’s devastating conflict.

He said the team wants to bring “smiles and joy” to Sudanese people at a time when much of the country is enduring violence and displacement.

Sport as a symbol of hope

Sudan’s war has killed at least 59,000 people and forced around 13 million from their homes, while more than 30 million people need humanitarian assistance.

Against that backdrop, the footballers’ campaign is about more than competition. For the players and those supporting them, reaching Morocco would offer a rare moment of pride and hope for a country still struggling through war.