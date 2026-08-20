Reuters: Continental confederations in talks to oust FIFA boss Infantino

Football confederations from Europe, Asia, North and Central America and the Caribbean have not given up on ousting FIFA president Gianni Infantino, according to a new report from Reuters.

The three continental bodies are said to be in talks about seeking a vote of no confidence against Infantino over his now aborted proposal to sell future World Cup profits to private investors.

The news comes as a collection of football fan groups from around the world launched a petition demanding Infantino's resignation over what it calls "a betrayal football will never forget."

The petition with the hashtag #InfantinoOut also calls for "FIFA to be rebuilt so that the current debacle can never happen again."

Infantino was on course to be reelected to a third term in March but since his plan was made public, he's been fighting to keep his job.

European confederation UEFA has been leading the charge, vowing to boycott the World Cup if Infantino's plan went ahead.

Even after the proposal was withdrawn, UEFA said the boycott would stand until it received assurance that "such attempts to disfigure the game" will never be made again.

FIFA statutes don't include specific provisions on bringing a vote of no confidence against its president. The dissenting confederations could demand an Extraordinary Congress to table the issue with the backing of one fifth of the body's 211 members.