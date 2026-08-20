Zambian opposition leader to challenge presidential poll results in court

Zambia’s opposition leader said on Wednesday that he is going to court to challenge the 13 August presidential election results which handed President Hakainde Hichelema a second term in office.

In a statement, Brian Mundubile said his campaign documented “serious irregularities” and inconsistencies surrounding the conduct, counting, transmission, and declaration of results.

While last week’s vote was largely peaceful, the opposition said its campaign was marred by intimidation and restrictions, concerns that were echoed by international election observers.

Zambia’s election commission declared Hichilema the winner with about 60 per cent of ⁠votes compared with 38 per cent for Mundubile.

The dispute over the results is unfolding against a rapidly worsening security situation.

Police arrested several leading opposition figures on the night of the elections, accusing them of posing ​a threat to state security.

They’ve confirmed that former cabinet minister and opposition MP Mutotwe Kafwaya, was shot dead in a security-force raid at Mundubile’s home a day after the vote.

The ‌electoral commission also suspended vote-counting for hours due to reports of violence against polling staff ‌and the theft of ballot papers.

Mundubile issued his statement from an undisclosed location saying he is under protection due to unnamed threats.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has urged Zambia to stop arbitrary arrests and ensure due process for those detained.