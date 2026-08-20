Former Zambian minister killed in post-election security raid

A former Zambian cabinet minister was shot dead during a security operation at the home of opposition leader Brian Mundubile, police said Wednesday, days after President Hakainde Hichilema won a second term amid opposition claims of irregularities and intimidation.

Police said Mutotwe Kafwaya, 49, was killed during a joint security operation at Mundubile’s residence, a day after the August 13 presidential election.

According to police, security forces encountered gunfire and resistance from unidentified individuals during the raid and returned fire. An unidentified man was fatally wounded and a firearm was recovered.

Authorities later confirmed the dead man was Kafwaya, a former cabinet minister and opposition parliamentarian.

Raid followed election

The operation came after the election, which gave President Hakainde Hichilema about 60 percent of the vote, according to the electoral commission.

The government said the raid was aimed at dismantling a suspected militia that posed "a serious threat to State security". Eleven people were arrested during the operation, including three former commandos described by police as having extensive military experience.

Mundubile, who finished second with around 38 percent, said the operation took place at his home. He said Kafwaya had been struck by gunfire and that he was initially unable to establish what had happened to him.

Opposition rejects militia claims

Mundubile has rejected allegations that his alliance was involved in insurgency or militia activity.

He said those detained included members of his security team and opposition figures. After the raid, the opposition leader went into hiding.

The death of Kafwaya followed growing demands from his family for authorities to provide information about his whereabouts and condition.

Election result faces legal challenge

Mundubile said his campaign had identified "serious irregularities" during the election and intends to challenge the results in court.

International observers have also raised concerns about the conduct of the vote, citing opposition allegations of intimidation, arrests, abductions and violence.

Kafwaya served as a minister under the Patriotic Front government between 2016 and 2021 before becoming an opposition lawmaker during Hichilema’s first term.

UN urges respect for rights

The raid and subsequent death have drawn renewed scrutiny of the government's handling of opposition activity following the election.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called on the authorities to stop arbitrary arrests and fully respect the due process rights of detainees.

The incident adds to tensions in the aftermath of the vote, with questions remaining over the circumstances of Kafwaya’s death, the people arrested during the operation and the opposition’s planned legal challenge to the election result.