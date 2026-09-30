São Tomé and Príncipe's main opposition party wins most seats in polls

São Tomé and Príncipe’s national electoral commission said the main opposition party won the most seats in Sunday’s parliamentary polls.

However, securing just 24 of parliament's 55 seats means the Liberation Movement of Sao Tome and Principe (MLSTP) falls short of an outright majority.

The Independent Democratic Action, the party of recently re-elected President Carlos Vila Nova, came second with around 23 seats.

Six seats went to the Independent Citizens Movement-Socialist Party/National Unity Party (MCI-PS/PUN), while the Basta movement secured two.

The MLSTP, which emerged from the former party that ruled the archipelago before the 1990 introduction of multiparty politics, now needs support from smaller parties to reach the 28-seat threshold for a majority.

This leave the MCI-PS/PUN in a potential kingmaker role as negotiations over the next government get underway.

Its leader, Domingos Monteiro, said he was open to talks with both major parties, saying he would back whichever side committed to improving living standards.

Under the country’s system, the president appoints a government after legislative elections, but it must secure parliament's backing to govern.

The incoming administration will face pressing economic and social challenges.

This includes unemployment, emigration, and concerns over public services, infrastructure, and access to water and electricity.