São Tomé and Príncipe President Carlos Vila Nova sworn in for second term

São Tomé and Príncipe President Carlos Vila Nova was officially sworn in for a second five-year term on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the country's National Assembly. Several heads of state and government officials from other countries attended the event, including the presidents of Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the prime ministers of Portugal and Mozambique.

Carlos Vila Nova first became president in 2021 with the backing of the centre-right Independent Democratic Action party.

He was re-elected in the first round of the country’s presidential election in July. He won over 55% of the vote, ahead of his main rival Nito Abreu, a member of parliament, who was backed by former prime minister Patrice Trovoada.

Abstention reached 59%, marking a historically low turnout.

The president and São Tomé and Príncipe has a largely ceremonial role, while most executive powers lie with the prime minister.

The next head of government will be decided in the legislative elections, which will be held on September 27.