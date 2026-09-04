Mouners gathered at Entebbe airport on Friday to receive the body of Uganda’s King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

He died of of an undisclosed illness last week in the United States at the age of 34.

President Yoweri Museveni received the casket in a formal military parade.

"I gave assistance to the king and his family before his death. They first went to Germany and later they went to United States for treatment but it didn’t go as we hoped."

King Oyo ascended to the throne of Uganda’s Tooro kingdom at three years old and held the unofficial title of the world’s youngest reigning monarch.

“In fact this is unbearable," said Rwomusha Ibanda Gerald, a Tooro prince. "It was shocking to lose a wonderful and impactful king. He has died at age of 34 but impactful, someone might die of 90, 80 but with little records but at 34 years the record is immense."

Uganda is a republic but officially recognises traditional kingdoms. They have limited political power but their monarchs wield authority as guardians of tribal culture.

King Oyo Nyibma Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of the Toro Kingdom in Uganda, left, looks on during a news conference to mark his arrival in Denver, Friday, April 19, 2002. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP

Oyo was not officially married when he died and there are fears his death could trigger a succession crisis. President Museveni said the king's mother had told him her son had an heir. But Tooro officials have denied knowledge of the child.

Balam Barugahara is a local government minister:

"We have a succession plan and we have a Babiito clan, we have the chief Mubiito who is now the current chairperson of the kingdom, running the afffairs of the kingdom and the kingdom put in place 21 members to execute its duty, so all is well. People should be calm.”

King Oyo’s body will lie in state in Kyegegwa in the Tooro kingdom in western Uganda before his burial on September 12.