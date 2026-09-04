Eto'o backs FIFA's Infantino as World Cup sell-off plan backfires

African Football
Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has urged African football chiefs to support Gianni Infantino, as the FIFA boss faces pressure over a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.
European soccer body UEFA has sought documents from US courts of law related to Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity for $4.2 billion.
FIFA withdrew the proposal on Aug. 1, just days after it was made public, after intense pushback.
Eto'o praised Infantino for increasing Africa's World Cup slots from five to nine, and funding for football associations.
UEFA has said in court documents that it is preparing a criminal complaint against Infantino in Swiss courts for possible financial mismanagement.
FIFA in turn accuses UEFA of coercing its European federations to oppose Infantino's proposal.
On Sunday, the Dutch football federation is calling for an international summit to discuss the future of FIFA after becoming the latest nation to call for new leadership at the global soccer governing body.
00:51
Balogun omitted from Monaco Conference League squad after transfer collapse
02:28
Sudan’s short-stature footballers chase World Cup dream amid war
01:18
Reuters: Continental confederations in talks to oust FIFA boss Infantino
00:51
Bayern Munich's Musiala reveals neurological issue after second collapse
00:52
Patrick Vieira takes charge of Senegal after World Cup disappointment
01:32
Cameroon women celebrate WAFCON title during victory parade