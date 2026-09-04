Eto'o backs FIFA's Infantino as World Cup sell-off plan backfires

Cameroon Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has urged African football chiefs to support Gianni Infantino, as the FIFA boss faces pressure over a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

European soccer body UEFA has sought documents from US courts of law related to Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private equity for $4.2 billion.

FIFA withdrew the proposal on Aug. 1, just days after it was made public, after intense pushback.

Eto'o praised Infantino for increasing Africa's World Cup slots from five to nine, and funding for football associations.

UEFA has said in court documents that it is preparing a criminal complaint against Infantino in Swiss courts for possible financial mismanagement.

FIFA in turn accuses UEFA of coercing its European federations to oppose Infantino's proposal.

On Sunday, the Dutch football federation is calling for an international summit to discuss the future of FIFA after becoming the latest nation to call for new leadership at the global soccer governing body.