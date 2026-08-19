Bayern Munich's Musiala reveals neurological issue after second collapse

Germany
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala says he is dealing with a neurological condition after collapsing during a preseason game for the second time in four days. The Germany international says he has been diagnosed with temporary absence seizures and is receiving medical care.
Musiala collapsed shortly after coming on as a substitute during Bayern Munich's preseason friendly against Heidenheim on Tuesday, three days after a similar incident against Leipzig.
Players from both teams formed a circle around the 23-year-old as he received treatment before being helped from the field.
Musiala later said he had been diagnosed with temporary, treatable "absence seizures" linked to a neurological problem.
Musiala remains optimistic
In a message posted on Instagram, Musiala said the condition can cause the episodes he experienced against Leipzig and Heidenheim.
He said he is "very optimistic" and receiving excellent medical treatment, adding that doctors have told him there is no additional health risk.
Musiala also said he wants to focus on his recovery while continuing to enjoy his everyday life and passion for football.
Bayern prepares for Supercup
Bayern's official report on the game described the incident as a setback after Musiala was forced off with a knock only minutes after entering the match.
The Bundesliga champions are due to face Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup on Saturday, but Musiala's immediate focus will be on his recovery and ongoing medical treatment.
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