As Europe bakes, Berlin Zoo’s elephants and bears cool off

Brown bears received large frozen treats filled with fish, fruit and vegetables, while elephants cooled off with water sprays and showers from keepers. The initiative comes as much of Europe experiences a spell of unusually hot weather, with forecasters warning that temperatures could rise further over the weekend. At the zoo, keepers threw the frozen blocks, known as "ice bombs", into the bears' enclosure, encouraging the animals to enter the water and search for food hidden inside the ice. Zoo spokesperson Hanja Runge said the treats helped keep the bears active while offering relief from the heat. Nearby, elephants gathered around a hosepipe and played under streams of water, spraying themselves and drinking as they cooled down. Although elephants originate from hot regions in Africa and Asia, they still need access to water, shade and mud to regulate their body temperature, particularly in hot weather. Berlin Zoo regularly adapts animal care during warm periods, but the current conditions have increased the focus on hydration, shade and enrichment activities designed to reduce heat stress.