Iran-US talks called off amid renewed Lebanon fighting, leaving next steps unclear

A formal signing ceremony and talks planned for Friday in Switzerland between Iran and the United States were called off, as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified in southern Lebanon.

Iranian officials didn’t travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before the talks can take place.

The renewed violence is leaving the next steps of negotiations to end the war in the Middle East unclear.

Regional officials said mediators were working to reschedule the meetings, which US Vice President JD Vance had been scheduled to attend.

Continued fighting in Lebanon could unravel the newly signed deal, which calls for an immediate halt to military operations “on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Israel’s military struck targets in southern and eastern Lebanon overnight, and Hezbollah reported intense fighting.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 21 people were killed, and Israel said four soldiers died.

The conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is the most precarious part of the Iran deal, with neither Israel nor the militant group having signed the agreement.

The interim deal has already reopened the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping after a monthslong blockade.

The interim deal aims to end the war and has reopened the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, while bringing the US and Iran back to the negotiating table over Tehran’s nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump said he signed the agreement to avoid “economic catastrophe” in the US, after the war caused oil prices to skyrocket, made financial markets skittish and fueled inflation.

The US said more than 12.5 million barrels of oil were shipped through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night, after the signing of the agreement.