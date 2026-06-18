US-Iran initial deal to end war sparks mixed reactions in Tehran and Tel Aviv

The signature of an initial deal to end the war between Iran and the United States has sparked divided reactions in Tehran and Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian separately signed the text on Wednesday.

It calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington, according to details released by both countries.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcomed the agreement in a statement on Thursday, “describing it as an important step towards ending hostilities, reducing tensions, and advancing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.”

The agreement appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return.

In Tehran, some residents welcomed the deal. "I was happy to hear the news of the agreement because no matter how you look at this, war and tension won't benefit anyone. Neither the people, nor the ruling system," said Rabi Esmaili.

But others expressed skepticism whether it will be honored by the US.

"I have no hope at all that this agreement will be carried out, because America has proven numerous times that it's nothing but a liar," said 42-year-old Farideh Hajian.

The initial agreement also calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran's nuclear program.

Disappointment in Israel

Israel was squeezed out of the negotiations with Iran, and Israelis from across the political spectrum have called the deal a disaster, directing their fury at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I think this is a bad agreement for Israel because we didn't achieve our goals in this conflict and we will suffer the attacks from Lebanon and maybe from Iran," said Eduard Dubinil, a resident from Harish.

"I really think it's bad, bad, bad, bad," said Tehila Ben Haroush from Jerusalem.

Ohad Buber from Tel Aviv said that he's "very disappointed in what happened."

The deal has been shrouded in secrecy and confusion for days.

US officials refused to disclose the terms even after saying Trump and Vice President JD Vance digitally signed it over the weekend.

Trump signed a physical copy Wednesday while dining with French President Emmanuel Macron at Versailles, the palace where many historic agreements have been signed over the centuries, ending wars or territorial disputes.

In Tehran, a stone-faced President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the deal on behalf of Iran, according to the state-run IRNA news agency, which posted an image of him holding up the deal with his signature and Trump’s.