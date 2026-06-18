Ghana beat Panama 1-0 with late goal from Caleb Yirenkyi

Football
Ghana fans celebrated their team’s winning World Cup start on Thursday after their 1-0 win over Panama in Toronto.
A late goal from Caleb Yerenkyi secured the Blacks Stars’ spot at the top of Group L alongside England.
The win comes despite the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey, who was denied a visa over rape charges he's facing in Britain.
The 10 African teams competing in this year’s tournament have had mixed results, with Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire the only two to win their opening match. Among the others, there were four draws and four defeats.
In total, the ten teams scored nine goals and conceded 12.
But at the end of the first week, the African teams are still in contention, despite Senegal’s surprise 3-1 loss to France.
Ghana will face England in Massachusetts on Saturday.
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