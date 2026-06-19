Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi granted Canada visa for World Cup match after delay

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi, under investigation for alleged betting-related offences, has received authorisation to enter Canada for his nation's World Cup match against Germany, the Ivorian football federation said Thursday.

The federation earlier said the 23-year-old Wahi was not going to be able to travel to Canada, but it issued a statement Thursday stating the necessary authorisations had now been obtained.

Wahi started in Monday's 1-0 win over Ecuador in Philadelphia, in the United States. The Elephants play Germany on Saturday in Toronto in their second match of the tournament.

Taous Ait, a spokesperson for Canada’s immigration minister, declined to comment on the case, citing a need for authorisation from the individual involved.

The French football league said Wednesday that an “unusual amount of bets” were placed internationally on Wahi receiving a yellow card during a game on 17 May while playing for Nice.

The French league was alerted by partners monitoring betting markets about suspicious betting activity concerning Nice’s home game against Metz, which ended in a 0-0 draw and in which Wahi was shown a yellow card.

The French league said it passed that information to police and gambling authorities, as well as the French football federation.

Asked whether Wahi was questioned by police, the Marseille prosecutor's office told The Associated Press “a 23-year-old professional football player, competing in France’s Ligue 1 championship, was arrested on May 29, 2026, as part of their investigation."

The office added “the investigation concerns alleged offenses of organized fraud, organized sports corruption, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering.” The player was questioned while in police custody and was released without being detained.

Wahi’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Ivorian football federation said it has not been officially notified “of any judicial or administrative proceedings” concerning Wahi. The football body said if “offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him.”

“Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team," it added.

Wahi joined Nice on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt in January and scored nine goals in 18 games in all competitions, helping the team reach the French Cup final.

The French league season ended 17 May. Wahi scored twice less than two weeks later to help Nice stay in the top division, a 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne in the second leg of the promotion-relegation playoffs.