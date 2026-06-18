Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi barred from Canada World Cup game amid match-fixing probe

Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi has been barred from entering Canada for his team’s World Cup match against Germany on Saturday due to an investigation into match fixing.

Wahi started the Ivory Coast's 1-0 win over Ecuador in Philadelphia this weekend and will remain in the United States pending the team's return, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said.

But he’s now facing allegations of match fixing over a yellow card he received during a Ligue 1 game with Nice in May.

French authorities say an “unusual number of bets” were placed internationally on Wahi receiving the caution.

The French league was alerted by partners monitoring betting markets about suspicious betting activity at international level concerning Nice's home game against Metz on May 17, which ended 0-0, and in which Wahi was shown a yellow card.

The French league said it passed this information to relevant police and gambling authorities, as well as the French Football Federation.

Without naming Wahi, the Marseille prosecutor’s office confirmed that a 23-year old professional footballer was arrested last month in connection with the investigation.

The office added "the investigation concerns alleged offenses of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering." The player was questioned while in police custody and was released without being detained. The office added the investigation was ongoing.

Wahi's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi, center, shoots against Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez during the World Cup match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia, June 14, 2026 Matt Rourke/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved.

The FIF said it has not been officially notified "of any judicial or administrative proceedings" concerning Wahi.

"During this particularly delicate period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him," it said. "Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team."

May 17 was the last round of the Ligue 1 season. Less than two weeks later, Wahi helped struggling Nice stay in Ligue 1 when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff.

Wahi had joined Nice on loan from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in January and scored nine goals in 18 games overall, helping Nice reach the French Cup final.

Ghana’s Thomas Partey was also denied a Canadian visa for the tournament over rape charges he’s facing in Britain.