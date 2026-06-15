Ivory Coast ends Ecuador's 19-game winning streak as Sweden pounds Tunisia

Ivory Coast did not make the knockout round in three previous World Cups. Les Éléphant came to the United States set on changing that — and they are off to a great start.

Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to lift Ivory Coast to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in its first World Cup appearance in a dozen years.

“We came here with ambitions and high hopes,” coach Emerse Faé said through an interpreter. “Everything is going well.”

The teams combined to hit the crossbar three times before Diallo — the Manchester United winger who entered as a substitute in the 56th minute — broke through with a left-footed shot from just inside the penalty area that beat diving goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez. Wilfried Singo set up the goal with a strong run down the right side.

“This was a fantastic goal,” Faé said. “(Singo) delivered a wonderful assist to Diallo, and he finished well. Very happy to see just what we worked on.”

Ecuador saw its 19-game unbeaten streak end with its first loss since a 1-0 decision against Brazil on Sept. 6, 2024.

“It hurts,” Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece said through an interpreter. “This is a very painful situation. It needs to make you stronger for the future.”

Elye Wahi hit the crossbar in the 52nd minute for Ivory Coast after Ecuador’s John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo did the same in the opening half.

Ecuador, making its fifth World Cup appearance and looking to reach the knockout round for the second time, was playing a virtual home game at Lincoln Financial Field, with most of the capacity crowd of 68,274 wearing the yellow jerseys of La Tri.

“I am very sorry we did not give our fans the joy they came to seek,” Beccacece said.

Ecuador looked strong before Diallo’s goal. Its best chance after halftime came in the 68th minute on Gonzalo Plata’s hard shot from about 25 yards out that was parried away by goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

“We’re leaving with a loss, but we’re keeping our heads held high knowing that this is just the beginning and there’s still a tournament ahead of us,” Ecuador captain Enner Valencia said.

Ivory Coast was bolstered by the forward play of Yan Diomande. The Leipzig attacker created several scoring chances, particularly down the right side. That included Wahi’s near goal on a flick following Diomande’s hard cross.

“He is very talented,” Faé said. “Incredible player.”

Ivory Coast, which did not concede a goal while going 8-0-2 in 10 qualifying matches, will next face four-time World Cup champion Germany, which defeated Curacao 7-1 earlier Sunday in Group E. Ecuador will meet Curacao. Both matches will be played June 20.

Ivory Coast captain Franck Kessié set the tone for the physical play of Les Éléphant with a hard foul in the fourth minute. Kessié went on to pick up one of three yellow cards for his side, all for reckless challenges, in the opening 45 minutes. Jackson Porozo of Ecuador was cautioned in the 73rd minute.

“We know that high-level football requires much intensity,” Faé said.

-Tunisia thrashed-

Yasin Ayari scored twice and Sweden showed it belonged at the 2026 World Cup, pounding Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday night to move atop Group F.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres each had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Svanberg also scored for Sweden, which entered ranked 39th in the world and missed the 2022 World Cup after reaching the quarterfinals eight years ago in Russia.

Omar Rekik scored for 45th-ranked Tunisia, which is playing in its seventh World Cup but has never advanced beyond the group stage.

The higher-ranked teams in the group, the Netherlands and Japan, played to a 2-2 draw earlier Sunday at Arlington, Texas.

Ayari bookended the scoring for the Swedes at Estadio BBVA with long-range goals in the seventh minute and in second-half stoppage time. He was muted in his celebration of the first goal, raising his hands out of respect for the country where his father was born.

Isak scored his 18th international goal in the 30th minute when Gyökeres found the Liverpool striker — who was sidelined much of last season with a broken leg — on a counterattack. Isak cut inside and fired a low shot past the hands of Tunisian goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh, who struggled all night.

Isak said he and Gyökeres and “have quite different qualities which is very beneficial for the team,” adding: “We can bring different types of attacks.”

After Rekik stalled Sweden's momentum with his goal in the 43rd minute, Isak and Gyökeres put Sweden back in control. Isak stole the ball and found Gyökeres for a one-on-one against Chamakh that the Arsenal striker won easily for his 16th goal in his last 15 appearances for Sweden and 21st overall.

Sweden coach Graham Potter said Isak and Gyökeres have strong chemistry.

“Behind them, they needed a team that functioned well. I’m pleased for the players tonight that we took a step forward in that,” Potter said.

Svanberg scored in the 84th minute, a goal that was awarded after a lengthy video review.

Sweden will play the Netherlands at Houston on Saturday, while Tunisia will remain in Monterrey and face Japan the same day.