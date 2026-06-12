Xenophobia row rocks Africa as fans toss support to Mexico over Bafana Bafana

Africa’s traditional show of football solidarity changed across social media at the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as a wave of fans across the continent openly backed Mexico over South Africa in their opening group match, reflecting deeper political tensions beyond sports.

South Africa, one of Africa’s ten teams at the expanded 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, suffered a 2–0 defeat in their first outing. However, the result quickly became secondary to a broader online reaction that exposed divisions tied to ongoing concerns over xenophobia within the country.

Across platforms such as X, Facebook, and TikTok, many African users shared memes celebrating Mexican culture, sombreros, mariachi imagery, and national flags, while symbolically distancing themselves from South Africa’s campaign.

Fans celebrate after Mexico defeated South Africa in the opening match of the soccer World Cup in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026 AP Photo

What appeared at first glance as light football banter carried a more serious undertone, rooted in frustration over recent reports of anti-migrant violence targeting African nationals living in South Africa.

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Over the past decade, South Africa has faced periodic outbreaks of xenophobic attacks, often driven by economic pressures, high unemployment rates, and tensions in informal job sectors.

In 2026, these concerns resurfaced sharply following renewed calls by activist groups demanding undocumented migrants leave the country by the end of June. Rights organisations have warned that such rhetoric risks fuelling further violence.

The backlash during the World Cup reflects how these domestic issues are now shaping continental perceptions. For many observers, football, long seen as a unifying force across Africa, has instead become a platform for expressing political dissatisfaction.

Despite the online criticism, support for South Africa remained visible both within the country and among sections of the African diaspora. At fan parks in cities such as Atlanta, as well as in parts of East and Central Africa, some supporters continued to rally behind Bafana Bafana, arguing that the team represents the continent on the global stage regardless of internal political disputes.

Fans watch the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa at a fan festival in the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo

In South Sudan, where historical ties to South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle remain strong, public viewing centres showed clear backing for the team. Analysts note that South Africa’s role in supporting liberation movements across Africa still resonates in several regions, shaping a more sympathetic stance among certain fan bases.

Within South Africa, reactions were equally divided. While many citizens defended the national team and called for unity, others pushed back against criticism from across the continent, framing the debate around sovereignty and immigration control. The government, meanwhile, praised the team’s effort and urged calm amid rising tensions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly condemned vigilante actions against migrants, reiterating that law enforcement, not civilians, must handle immigration violations. At the same time, he acknowledged that economic frustrations among South Africans require urgent attention, highlighting the delicate balance the government faces between maintaining order and addressing public grievances.

The episode underscores a broader shift in how football intersects with politics in Africa. As digital platforms amplify public sentiment in real time, national teams are increasingly caught in debates that extend far beyond the pitch.