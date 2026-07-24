'Postponing the inevitable': South Africa opposition reacts to Ramaphosa impeachment ruling

South Africa's opposition reacted angrily on Friday after a court suspended parliamentary impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The president is accused of hiding the theft of $580,000 in undeclared foreign currency from police and tax authorities.

Prosecutors dropped all charges in 2024 but a constitutional court ruling in May paved the way for the impeachment committee.

"You know, it places, parliament and our democratic institutions at a very, very difficult position because what it effectively means, [is, ed.] each and every president that is held accountable via section eighty nine process can easily go to court and want to stop Parliament from doing what Parliament constitutionally is obligated to do,“ Vuyolwethu Zungula, President, African Transformation Movement said after the ruling.

"This is a, it's still a resounding loss for the president," said Glynnis Breytenbach, MP for the Democratic Alliance. "Because what he is doing is postponing the inevitable. And for a whole president of the country to have to come to the courts to interdict another branch of government from from doing it's work because he doesn't wasnt to be publicly embarassed, well, you know, that says it all.“

The High Court will hear the president's bid to overturn an independent report at the basis of the proceedings in September.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing. The presidency said after the ruling that he respects the independence of the judiciary and will continue to cooperate with authorities.