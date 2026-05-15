ANC closes ranks around Ramaphosa as impeachment pressure mounts

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress gathered for a key meeting as President Cyril Ramaphosa faces renewed impeachment pressure linked to the controversial Farmgate cash-heist scandal.

The Constitutional Court revived impeachment proceedings last week, reopening scrutiny over the theft of roughly four million dollars in cash allegedly hidden at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. The ANC had previously blocked impeachment efforts against the president in 2022.

Despite mounting political pressure, Ramaphosa has ruled out resigning. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the president would challenge the Section 89 report through a legal review process following advice from his legal team.

Mbalula also criticized what he described as mixed demands from Ramaphosa’s opponents, saying some were simultaneously calling for impeachment and immediate resignation before parliamentary procedures had fully begun.

Political analysts say the impeachment process still faces several legal and parliamentary hurdles and is unlikely to immediately threaten Ramaphosa’s presidency. They argue the ANC is expected to rally behind its embattled leader.