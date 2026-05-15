Syrian Foreign Minister makes first visit to Morocco since Assad’s fall

Morocco and Syria have taken a major step toward restoring relations, as Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Chaibani visited Rabat for talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. The visit marks the first by a senior Syrian official to Morocco since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Rabat, Bourita described the meeting as the beginning of “a new phase” in bilateral relations after nearly ten years of diplomatic freeze between the two countries.

Al-Chaibani said the visit reflected Syria’s political commitment to rebuilding ties with Morocco. He announced the reopening of the Syrian Embassy in Morocco and said Damascus looked forward to officially welcoming Morocco’s diplomatic mission back to Syria.

Bourita also confirmed plans to establish a joint consular commission to address issues concerning Moroccan citizens in Syria and Syrians living in Morocco.

In May 2025, Morocco decided to reopen its embassy in Damascus after a 13-year closure. The mission officially resumed operations in July, years after Rabat severed ties in 2012 amid escalating violence during Syria’s uprising against Assad’s government.