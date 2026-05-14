Cameroon uncovers more than 200 illegal gold mines, mostly foreign-owned

An investigation into Cameroon’s gold sector has uncovered more than 200 illegal artisanal mining companies, most of them foreign-owned, the country’s mines ministry said on Wednesday.

The investigation was launched after huge discrepancies emerged between Cameroon’s official gold exports and far higher import figures reported by other countries, in particular the United Arab Emirates.

"About 200 illegal companies have been identified in the east and Adamawa regions, more than 95 percent of them foreign firms," the ministry said in a statement.

According to a list published by the ministry, many of the companies are run by Chinese nationals.

Authorities have called on the firms to "immediately halt mining activities" but did not mention possible sanctions or legal action.

A 2023 report published last December by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative showed major discrepancies in official figures.

Cameroon reported producing 953 kilograms of gold that year, with just 22.3kg officially exported. But importing countries reported receiving 15.2 tonnes (15,200kg), nearly 680 times more.

"This suggests a large share of gold, especially artisanal mining, bypasses official channels and is diverted into informal networks or smuggled," said researcher Aicha Pemboura in a March report on organised crime in central Africa.

Despite a new mining code adopted in 2023, Pemboura says corruption and the influence of powerful elites still limit enforcement.