US scraps $15,000 visa requirement for world cup fans

The United States has announced it will waive a proposed $15,000 (£11,000) visa deposit for football fans from 50 countries travelling to the 2026 World Cup, provided they hold valid match tickets.

Five African nations affected by the policy, Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia, have qualified for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June.

“We are waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets,” Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar told the BBC.

The visa bond requirement was introduced last year as part of efforts to reduce overstays. Under the policy, travellers from certain countries were required to pay a refundable deposit, returned at the end of their visit.

While players and coaches had already been exempt, the waiver now extends to ticket-holding fans. The measure was part of a 12-month pilot programme launched in August under broader immigration controls.

FIFA welcomed the decision, saying it reflects ongoing cooperation with US authorities to ensure a successful tournament.

However, some restrictions remain. Travellers from Iran and Haiti are still barred from entering the US, although athletes and team officials are exempt for World Cup purposes. Ivory Coast and Senegal also face partial restrictions under expanded travel rules.

Separately, the US has proposed requiring some visitors to provide up to five years of social media history as part of visa applications, a move that could affect World Cup travellers.

Rights groups have warned that stricter immigration policies could lead to denied entry, increased surveillance, and potential discrimination for some visitors.