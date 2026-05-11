One month before kick-off, questions swirl around 2026 FIFA World Cup

Just one month to go before the beginning of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Several teams are now preparing for the tournament, with 48 delegations set to descend in various cities and countries for the first-ever World Cup hosted by three countries.

This year's competition is nevertheless surrounded by controversy ranging from ticket prices, accommodation, politics and the war in Iran.

High ticket prices have led to protests from many football federations, with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino scrambling to amend the public relations of the organisation.

The most expensive ticket for the 2026 tournament costs $32,970, compared to $1,600 in 2022.

Some have termed this as extortionate.

FIFA has reported more than 500 million ticket requests, compared to 50 million combined for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

Some have also complained of high accommodation and transport prices and visa restrictions.

The Trump administration's crackdowns on immigration, demonstrations and press freedom have also raised concerns.