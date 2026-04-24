Four tickets for FIFA World Cup final on resale site for over $2 million each

Football body FIFA has four tickets for the World Cup final in the United States going up for grabs on its resale site for just under $2.3 million dollars each.

The seats for the 19 July match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are located behind a goal in the lower deck.

The lowest-priced tickets for the final listed on Marketplace on Thursday were nearly $11,000 for four seats four rows from the top of the upper deck behind a goal.

While FIFA does not control the asking prices on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace, it does take a 15 per cent purchase fee from the buyer of each ticket and a 15 per cent resale fee from the seller.

It says the applicable resale facilitation fees are aligned with industry standards across North American sports and entertainment sectors.

FIFA also claims it reinvests World Cup revenue among its 211 members to develop the sport.

There has been widespread criticism of the cost of tickets ticket prices, which has been described as the most expensive in history.

A group of US ​lawmakers last month called on FIFA to lower the cost, saying ​that pricing has turned the World Cup into an exclusionary ‌enterprise ⁠at the expense of fans.