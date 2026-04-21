Lamine Yamal, Carlos Alcaraz among winners at Laureus World Sports Awards

The biggest heavyweights in the world of sports descended on Madrid Monday, as the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards were unveiled.

The ceremony was hosted by two athletes, tennis player Novak Djokovic and freestyle skier Eileen Gu, both former Laureus winners.

Among those to take the top spots were tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, who wrapped up 2025 as the world number ones in men’s and women’s games.

They took World Sportsman and World Qportswoman of the year respectively.

After sweeping six titles across the world of football, Paris Saint-Germain continued their winning streak with the Laureus World Team of the Year Award.

Still in football, 18-year-old FC Barcelona right winger Lamine Yamal clinched the trophy for Young Sportsperson of the Year.

British-Belgian racing driver and reigning Formula One world champion Lando Norris was awarded breakthrough win.

Meanwhile, snowboarder Chloe Kim secured her third Laureus award while three-time world champion in para swimming Gabriel Arujo claimed his first.

The awards were given as the city also saw the start of tennis’ Madrid open, and five months before Formula One returns to the city for the first time in decades.