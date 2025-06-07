Welcome to Africanews

Novak Djokovic says that he might have played last match at Roland Garros

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he leaves the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, 6 June 2025.  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

France

Novak Djokovic admitted his French Open semi-final defeat by Jannik Sinner could be his last match at Roland Garros. The 38-year-old came up short in his bid for a record 25th grand slam title in a 6-4 7-5 7-6 (3) loss to the world number one.

Afterwards he paused to wave goodbye to an appreciative crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where he won the title three times.

He said: "I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. "But if this was the farewell match at Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

Asked how long he has been pondering whether this may have been one final au revoir to Paris, the Serbian said: "Not long.''

"I said it could have been my last match. I didn't say it was. So I don't know right now - 12 months at this point in my career is quite a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. I don't know'," he said.

Sinner will face second seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday - their first meeting in a grand slam final.

