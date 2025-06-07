Novak Djokovic says that he might have played last match at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic admitted his French Open semi-final defeat by Jannik Sinner could be his last match at Roland Garros. The 38-year-old came up short in his bid for a record 25th grand slam title in a 6-4 7-5 7-6 (3) loss to the world number one.

Afterwards he paused to wave goodbye to an appreciative crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, where he won the title three times.

He said: "I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. "But if this was the farewell match at Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

Asked how long he has been pondering whether this may have been one final au revoir to Paris, the Serbian said: "Not long.''

"I said it could have been my last match. I didn't say it was. So I don't know right now - 12 months at this point in my career is quite a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. I don't know'," he said.

Sinner will face second seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday - their first meeting in a grand slam final.