Tennis champion Iga Swiatek accepts a one-month suspension in doping case

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance, a heart medication known as TMZ.

Swiatek failed an out-of-competition drug test in August, and the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday (Nov. 28) it accepted her explanation that the result was unintentional.

It was caused by the contamination of a nonprescription medication, melatonin, that Swiatek was taking for issues with jet lag and sleeping.

Swiatek who shared a video on her Instagram account explained how investigating the contamination was a tough period for her since she was unable to defend her ranking and play tournaments in Asia.

The 23-year-old tenniswoman thanked her supporters and rejoiced at the idea of being able to play again soon.