As cholera cases surge, African leaders urge local production of vaccine

A woman carries her son, who has cholera, to a hospital in Malawi, 11 January 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Thoko Chikondi/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Health

As cholera cases rise sharply across the continent, its leaders say it is essential that Africa steps up production of its own vaccines.

The World Health Organization says that so far this year, Africa has reported two-thirds of all  cases worldwide, and 99 per cent of cholera-related deaths.

It’s Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, was speaking on Wednesday at a virtual emergency summit organised by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ghebreyesus said Africa should also optimise the use of existing supplies through earlier detection and more efficient vaccination campaigns.

But he added that cholera must also be addressed at its source, saying it is a symptom of deeper issues – systemic failures in water, sanitation, health services, governance, and equity.

The Africa CDC says that more than 90 per cent of vaccines, medicines, medical tests, and other essential health supplies used across the continent are imported.

It says this leaves countries vulnerable to global trade tensions, geopolitical disruption, and logistical delays.

Of the 20 countries reporting outbreaks this year, the worst hit are Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Angola.

The water-borne bacterial disease causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. Left untreated, it can be fatal in a matter of hours, even in previously healthy people.

